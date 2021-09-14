Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 502,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 937,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of -0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genprex by 310.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 303,236 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Genprex by 168.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genprex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 103,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

