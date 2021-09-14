Gentarium Achieves Market Cap of $58,240.02 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gentarium has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Gentarium has a total market capitalization of $58,240.02 and approximately $4.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00079856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00121401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00171421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,488.36 or 0.99872418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.94 or 0.07097968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.41 or 0.00913932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,703,015 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

