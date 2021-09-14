Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPC opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.07 and its 200-day moving average is $123.60. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

