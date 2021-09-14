GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $777.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on GFL shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $3,146,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $834,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 196,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $402,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

