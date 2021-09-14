Ghost Tops One Day Volume of $181,415.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. Ghost has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and $181,415.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00143525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.22 or 0.00814889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043564 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.