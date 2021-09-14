Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.0% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $70.60. The stock had a trading volume of 234,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,808. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

