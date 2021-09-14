GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,350 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GSK. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,540 ($20.12) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,414.68 ($18.48) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,548.08 ($20.23). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,450.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,374.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The firm has a market cap of £71.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

