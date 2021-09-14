GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.41. 181,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,971. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.