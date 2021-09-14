Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Raised to GBX 400 at Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

Get Glencore alerts:

LON GLEN opened at GBX 337.65 ($4.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £44.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 324.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 535.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 341.95 ($4.47).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.