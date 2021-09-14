Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.10

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 9588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 250,313 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,200,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,753,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

