Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) traded down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 12,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75.

Global Fashion Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLFGF)

Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company covers various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Global Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.