Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $383.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Seth Gersch bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $84,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,586.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Global Indemnity Group worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, and programs.

