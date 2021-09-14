Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.69. 577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 35,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

