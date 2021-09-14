Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.18

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 19084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

GSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $875.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,280,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

