Global Water Resources, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 263.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

Shares of GWRS opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $436.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.29, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at $30,437,875.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,902 shares of company stock valued at $96,856. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

