Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of TSE:GWR opened at C$24.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$556.23 million and a P/E ratio of 166.15. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.75.
About Global Water Resources
