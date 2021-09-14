Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of TSE:GWR opened at C$24.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$556.23 million and a P/E ratio of 166.15. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.75.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.