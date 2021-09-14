Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $61.50. Approximately 1,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.3092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%.

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and mobile payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

