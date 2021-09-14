Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Short Interest Down 98.0% in August

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GLRI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 63,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,033. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Glori Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Get Glori Energy alerts:

Glori Energy Company Profile

Glori Energy Inc engages in oil and gas exploration activities. It is a technology focused energy company that deploys its proprietary biotechnology to facilitate the secondary production of oil. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, AERO Services and Corporate. Glori Energy was founded on April 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Glori Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glori Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.