GoByte (GBX) Price Up 61.1% Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $597,814.62 and $5,793.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 61.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000052 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

