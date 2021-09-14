GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several research firms recently commented on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,764. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 over the last 90 days. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,473 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in GoHealth by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,451,000 after acquiring an additional 385,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 894,810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GoHealth by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,128,000. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.52. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

