Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in August

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GXSFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. 51,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,850. Goldsource Mines has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

