Golem (GLM) Price Hits $0.52

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $516.17 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golem has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00145009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.84 or 0.00822556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043397 BTC.

About Golem

Golem is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.