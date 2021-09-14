Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

GDDFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of GDDFF opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

