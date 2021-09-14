Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOOD shares. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.79. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$6.16 and a 52-week high of C$14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$728.03 million and a P/E ratio of -94.10.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

