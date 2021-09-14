GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.25.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $3,593,477.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,927 shares in the company, valued at $13,404,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 669,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and sold 1,372,053 shares worth $48,252,886. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

