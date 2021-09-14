Gpiac, Llc Sells 81,232 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $757,894.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gpiac, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Gpiac, Llc sold 541,547 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $5,280,083.25.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,281,510.08.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $732,712.64.

On Thursday, August 5th, Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $2,730,560.70.

NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 260,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,929. The company has a market capitalization of $825.05 million, a PE ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMNI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

