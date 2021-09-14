Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Trading Up 5.9%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares were up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 55,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gracell Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.58 million and a PE ratio of -6.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $265,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
