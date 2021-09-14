Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Trading Up 5.9%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares were up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 55,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gracell Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.58 million and a PE ratio of -6.57.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $265,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.