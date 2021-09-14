Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GROUF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grafton Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

