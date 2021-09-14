Graham Bird Acquires 446 Shares of Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) Stock

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) insider Graham Bird bought 446 shares of Escape Hunt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £151.64 ($198.12).

LON ESC opened at GBX 31.33 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.46. The company has a market capitalization of £27.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. Escape Hunt plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7.11 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.82.

Get Escape Hunt alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Escape Hunt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escape Hunt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.