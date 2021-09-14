GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 653.3% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. 832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. GrainCorp has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

