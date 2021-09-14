Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Granite Construction worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1,028.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE GVA opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.