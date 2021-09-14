Graviocoin Trading Down 1.9% This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $126.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.00 or 0.00394830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000620 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

