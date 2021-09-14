Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPEAF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

