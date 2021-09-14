Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 3,250.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,879,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GGII traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,119,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,226,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.01. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.17.
About Green Globe International
