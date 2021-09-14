Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 3,250.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,879,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGII traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,119,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,226,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.01. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.17.

Get Green Globe International alerts:

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc focuses on expanding the use and license of the Green Globe brand to develop new acquisition and investment opportunities for the holding company to build shareholder value. The company was founded on November 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.