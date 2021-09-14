Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.78

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.78 and traded as high as C$2.80. Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) shares last traded at C$2.78, with a volume of 3,044,708 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRN shares. HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight Capital set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.78. The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

