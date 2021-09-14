GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.98

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 12328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GHG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $828.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Equities research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

