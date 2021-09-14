Gresham House (LON:GHE) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,150 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Gresham House (LON:GHE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.35) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 959 ($12.53) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

GHE stock remained flat at $GBX 920 ($12.02) during trading on Friday. 101,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 913.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 873.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Gresham House has a 12 month low of GBX 685 ($8.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 970 ($12.67). The company has a market capitalization of £303.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.11.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

