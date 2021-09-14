Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $28.67, but opened at $28.00. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 2,120 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,949,667 shares of company stock worth $76,236,908. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 124.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 111,850 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 269,529 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 212,437 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 953,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

