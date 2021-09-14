Grid+ (GRID) Achieves Market Cap of $11.85 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $11.85 million and approximately $54,167.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00061513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00144085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.97 or 0.00779145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Grid+

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

