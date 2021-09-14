Gridcoin Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Gridcoin has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $9,368.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gridcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gridcoin Profile

Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 423,805,768 coins and its circulating supply is 393,152,736 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling Gridcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

