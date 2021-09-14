Grin Trading Up 2.2% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $29.87 million and $2.47 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000765 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,638.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.53 or 0.07209720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.11 or 0.00388333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $639.22 or 0.01370570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00120598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.00571449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.17 or 0.00536395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.00338169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006526 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 83,725,380 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

