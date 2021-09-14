Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Group 1 Automotive worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 184,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after purchasing an additional 230,535 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

GPI stock opened at $163.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $181.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

