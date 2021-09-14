GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,930 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of GrowGeneration worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 335,237 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 238.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,691 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 116.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 94.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

