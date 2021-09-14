GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Down 6.2%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.61. 82,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,513,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 2.82.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

