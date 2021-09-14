GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the August 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PHOT remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 208,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.21. GrowLife has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

