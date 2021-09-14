GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the August 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PHOT remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 208,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.21. GrowLife has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.57.
GrowLife Company Profile
