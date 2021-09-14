Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 1,338.5% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS GRUSF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,950. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Grown Rogue International has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -667.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Grown Rogue International had a negative return on equity of 764.47% and a negative net margin of 73.76%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter.

Grown Rogue International, Inc operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.