Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) One Day Volume Tops $11,791.00

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

