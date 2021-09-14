Grumpy.finance Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $932,162.06 and approximately $11,590.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00145405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.95 or 0.00820860 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00043376 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

