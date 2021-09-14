Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCHEF remained flat at $$1.41 on Tuesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.