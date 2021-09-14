GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 209.79% from the company’s current price.

GTBP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GT Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

GTBP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,952. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $170.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.34.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth $400,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 1,235.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 32,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $178,000. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

